Roseann Marie Langlois
Reno, NV - October 12, 1974 — December 27, 2019
Roseann Marie Langlois died Dec. 27, 2019, of an aneurysm at her Reno, Nev., home.
Roseann was born Oct. 12, 1974, and raised in Simi Valley. She earned an associate degree in theater and psychology from Moorpark College, and a bachelor's degree in journalism with a minor in Spanish from California State University Chico, where she served as an entertainment writer and editor for the school newspaper, The Orion. She was also active in university and community theater.
Roseann was an award-winning reporter for newspapers including the Chico Enterprise-Record, the community news division of the Los Angeles Times, and the Napa Valley Register. She was the community editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune and was awarded the California Endowment Health Journalism Fellowship from the University of California in 2010.
She served as digital content editor and managing editor of Renown Health's bestmedicinenews.org, and was associate editor and senior writer for the University of Nevada, Reno's Department of Development and Alumni Relations.
A health and fitness guru, Roseann was working as the content marketing manager at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and as an instructor for yoga, barre and indoor cycling classes — where she'd often rock an '80s playlist. Her motto was "push your edges," and she lived it daily. Roseann collected dozens of medals from completing marathons, the Spartan Race, Tough Mudder, and the Reno-Tahoe Odyssey, a multiday, 178-mile run from Reno to Lake Tahoe and back.
Compassion fueled her drive to help the less fortunate. She raised thousands of dollars and biked thousands of miles over several AIDS/LifeCycle challenges from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
With her megawatt smile, big heart and zest for life, Roseann was a bright light and life force for so many people.
Roseann was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred and Betty Langlois, and Emidio and Rose Lorraine Battisti. She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Bianca Langlois of Simi Valley; sisters Lorraine Langlois and her husband, Akinshina Fanu, of Simi Valley, and Danielle Sexton and her husband, Courtney, of San Francisco; her pride, joy and loves of her life: daughter Bridget and son Daniel Keegan of Reno; nephew Olumide Fanu of Simi Valley; former husband and father of her children, Steve Keegan of Reno; and legions of friends.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Simi Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to register as an organ donor.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020