Rosella Fern Cole
Rosella Cole Remembered
On Monday, March 30th, 2020, Rosella Fern Cole, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 78.
Rosella was born on September 13th, 1941 in Trenton, Nebraska to Lester and Eleanor Marcoe. The family moved to Culver City, CA in the 1940's. She graduated from Venice High School in 1959 and continued relationships with her classmates staying active with the reunion committee for the next five decades. Rosella received an Associate's Degree at Santa Monica College and worked at Prudential until she married.
On June 25th, 1961 she married Dennis Leon Cole. They raised two children, Scot and Tami. Rose & Dennis bought their first house in Tarzana, CA. After Scot was born, they bought a new home in West Hills and Tami was born soon thereafter. Dennis's career moved the family to Houston, TX in 1972, but they made their way back to California in 1975 moving to Thousand Oaks where they lived out their lives.
Rose made strong lifelong friendships in every place she lived and stayed connected to her friends and treated them as extended family. With a name like Rosella Fern, she was destined to be a florist which she was for over 40 years. She worked as a floral designer as well as managing her own wedding floral business. She used that passion and gift to donate her time designing alter flowers and interior seasonal decor at United Methodist Church in Thousand Oaks where she was a member for 45 years.
Rosella was known for her energetic personality, honesty, generosity and kindness with her friendships, in her community, and with her family. As a young mother she was devoted to her children- in their sports, education, music, and their social clubs. Rose was a Den Mother for Scot's Boy Scout group and a Campfire Leader for Tami's group. She loved to travel all over the world, play tennis, lunch and spend time with her best girlfriends & family, volunteer her time, and host her book club in the beautiful home she kept. Her smile and energy brought joy & happiness to everyone she met.
Rosella was preceded in death by her husband Dennis of 42 years. She is survived by her son Scot, daughter Tami, brother Ron, and several cousins as well as family, brother-in-law Bruce, sister-in-law Carolyn, and niece Jenny & nephew Bill.
A private immediate family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Pierce Brothers in Westlake Village. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Red Cross. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at United Methodist Church of Thousand Oaks when deemed appropriate to gather later this year.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020