RoseMarie Park
Ventura - RoseMarie Park, age 85 years, passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020 in Ventura. RoseMarie was born in Hollywood, CA on Monday November 12, 1934, daughter of the late Wilbur and the late Marcella Swift . RoseMarie was Retired as a Sales Associate. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. RoseMarie was an animal lover. She was also a big fan of Elvis' music. She was a happy lady who loved to dance and listen to rock and roll. She liked photography, playing cards and Bingo. She also used to enjoy going to Chumash Casino in Solvang, CA. She will forever be loved and remembered. RoseMarie was survived by: Brother, Wilbur Swift Jr. of Henderson, Nevada , nephew Raymond Swift of LA, son William and daughter in law, Sandra Park of Ventura, Daughter, Denise Park of Ventura, Grandchildren Jeri Cooper, Dana Park, Krystal Park, Lance Park, Timothy Capritto and Tyler Capritto and 4 Great Grandchildren, Justin Webber, Hailey Beranger, James Beranger and Reagan Cooper.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020