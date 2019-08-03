|
|
Rosemary unexpectedly passed away at her home on Sunday, 7/21/19. She was born and raised in the Philippines on 7/17/42 finishing her education at St.Paul College. At the age of 20 she moved to the USA . She married Kerminar Taguiped on 10/10/64 and had 3 children.
Rosemary retired from both Prudential & Mercury Insurance Companies. She enjoyed reading, bowling, solving word puzzles, and watching the Lakers. She was the loudest cheerleader at her grandchildren's sports, and loved to spend time with each one creating endless memories along side her husband Tag.
Rosemary is survived by her husband Kerminar Taguiped, daughter Michelle De La Torre (Heath), granddaughters Lauryn and Peytyn De La Torre, and grandson Wesley De La Torre, all of Newbury Park. Son Vincent Taguiped of Sherman Oaks, daughter Melissa Taguiped of Los Angeles, grandson Jonathon De La Torre (Caitlin) and great-granddaughter Marley all of San Francisco, and grandson Justin Taguiped (Jenae) of Maui.
Guests may stop by between 4pm-6pm for an informal viewing at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Ventura on Monday 8/5/19. Email [email protected] for details regarding the 8/31/19 Mass and reception.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019