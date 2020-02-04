Services
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
Rosemary Kane, born February 10, 1922 passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 due to natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends until the end. Just shy of her 98th birthday, Rosemary is survived by her two sons, Edward Patrick and Michael Louis, her grandchildren Ilona and Cody, her great grandchildren Olive, Charlie and Ford along with so many great friends.

Rosemary married the love of her life, Edward Patrick Kane Sr. in May of 1947. They were happily married until his death in 1990. Rosemary led a rich and full life. She worked as a bookkeeper, account manager and realtor. Her love of travel took her many places around the world. When she wasn't traveling she would keep busy with golf, anagrams and crossword puzzles.

Rosemary was the driving force in raising her two children and was greatly involved in the lives of her grandkids and great grandkids. She maintained her love of family and God until the very end.

There will be a service for Rosemary at Griffin Family Chapel in Camarillo on February 9th from 11:00 am to 12:30pm. Following the service will be a celebration of Life at Michael's home at 1:00pm. 1921 Sabet Ct., Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020
