Rosemary "Jody" Wilson
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Rosemary "Jody" Wilson passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, November 29, 2019 to join her family in heaven. Jody was Born December 16, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska to Irene and Godfrey Skokan and moved to Alhambra, Ca. when she was a child. She graduated Los Angeles Catholic Girls School in 1951 and later married her husband of 60 years and love of her life Robert Wilson in 1959. Jody had 1 son Greg, and the family moved to Ventura, CA in 1973 where she lived the remainder of her life. Jody held several clerical positions before leaving to care for her son and family. Later in life she worked at the San Buenaventura Mission Gift shop, was an instructional aid for Ventura Adult Education, and was the Parish Secretary at Sacred Heart Church in Ventura for several years before she retired. Jody was also a past president of the Sacred Heart Women's Council and volunteered at the Church for over forty years. Jody is survived by her Husband of 60 years Robert Wilson, Ventura, her son Greg Wilson (Noelle) of Ventura, grandsons Lieutenant Colton Wilson USAF, Quintin Wilson and Heath Wilson. Jody was preceded in death by her parents Godfrey and Irene Skokan, Her sisters Agnes Robie (Ray), Margaret Ann Minster (Michael), and brothers Bernard Skokan (Joan) and John Skokan (Gail). Services are scheduled Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church 10800 Henderson Rd. Ventura CA 93004. The Rosary will be said in her honor at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019