Services
Santa Clara Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N H St.
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
For more information about
Rosemary Wilson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary "Jody" Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary "Jody" Wilson Obituary
Rosemary "Jody" Wilson

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Rosemary "Jody" Wilson passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, November 29, 2019 to join her family in heaven. Jody was Born December 16, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska to Irene and Godfrey Skokan and moved to Alhambra, Ca. when she was a child. She graduated Los Angeles Catholic Girls School in 1951 and later married her husband of 60 years and love of her life Robert Wilson in 1959. Jody had 1 son Greg, and the family moved to Ventura, CA in 1973 where she lived the remainder of her life. Jody held several clerical positions before leaving to care for her son and family. Later in life she worked at the San Buenaventura Mission Gift shop, was an instructional aid for Ventura Adult Education, and was the Parish Secretary at Sacred Heart Church in Ventura for several years before she retired. Jody was also a past president of the Sacred Heart Women's Council and volunteered at the Church for over forty years. Jody is survived by her Husband of 60 years Robert Wilson, Ventura, her son Greg Wilson (Noelle) of Ventura, grandsons Lieutenant Colton Wilson USAF, Quintin Wilson and Heath Wilson. Jody was preceded in death by her parents Godfrey and Irene Skokan, Her sisters Agnes Robie (Ray), Margaret Ann Minster (Michael), and brothers Bernard Skokan (Joan) and John Skokan (Gail). Services are scheduled Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church 10800 Henderson Rd. Ventura CA 93004. The Rosary will be said in her honor at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -