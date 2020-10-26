Roshanara Ochoa
Ventura - Roshanara ('Roshan') Ochoa, 83, of Ventura, CA, passed away on October 22, 2020. Roshan was born in Bombay, India to Mohammed and Maryam Ashiq on August 27, 1937. The family lived in Lahore, Pakistan until moving to London, England in 1947. Roshan went to Southlands Harrow on the Hill school in London, where she played lacrosse and cricket. In 1954, she attended Harrow College Art & Design school. She met and married Nick, her husband of 43 years, in 1956 and started a family. In 1960, they moved to the United States, living in Texas and California, and planted roots in Ventura in 1970. Roshan committed her life to her family and played an integral role in the lives of her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, an accomplished seamstress, loved the performing arts, jazz and classical music, and playing piano and tennis. Roshan is survived by her children, Joel Ochoa, Richard Ochoa, Nick Ochoa, and Shareen Baker; sister Ayesha Young; brothers Ehsan Ashiq and Michael Ashiq; grandchildren Jared, Denaze, Austin, Madeline, Clemente, Olivia, Logan, and Landon; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nick Ochoa Sr.; daughter, Ayesha Ochoa; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association https://rb.gy/yhilbw
.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 10 - 12Noon in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura; a Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home's Chapel at 12 Noon. Interment will immediately follow in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.