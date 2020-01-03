|
Rosie Garcia Sotelo
Oxnard - Rosie Garcia Sotelo, 80, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister of Oxnard went home to be with our heavenly Father on December 31, 2019.
Rosie was born on November 2, 1939, in Camarillo, CA to Juan & Librada Garcia. In her early years, she lived in Camarillo and Brawley but was a resident of Oxnard for the majority of her life.
Rosie was the youngest of her 8 siblings, Angela (Blanca) Guzman of Brawley, CA; Clara Rodriguez of Los Angeles, CA; Mary Lou (Licha) Hernandez of Oxnard, CA; Frances (Pancha) Mendoza of Brawley, CA; Juan Garcia of Brawley, CA; Rudy (Totie) Garcia of Oxnard, CA; Esteban Garcia of Brawley, CA; and Margaret (Mage) Duarte of Oxnard, CA.
She attended elementary school, then graduated from Barbara Worth Junior High in Brawley, CA. After graduating from 8th grade, Rosie went to work to help support the family by picking grapes in Fresno, picking walnuts in Camarillo and traveled to various places looking for work. She later worked at Stokely's and worked seasonally at Heublein (Chileria) for 32 years.
Rosie married Michael C. Sotelo on August 22, 1959, in Oxnard, CA and to that union, had 2 sons, Michael Sotelo Jr. and Ronald Sotelo, and twin daughters, Dianne Carmona and Joanne Teran.
Rosie was a strong and loving person, who brought joy to the people around her. She was loved by so many and touched many of our lives. Many of the fond memories cherished by family and friends include camping and traveling with her family to places as close as Ojai, and as far as Hawaii. She loved shopping, going out to eat, spending quality time with her loved ones, and dancing; especially when she danced with her brother Rudy (Totie) Garcia. Behind her serious demeanor laid a quick-witted jokester. Her beautiful smile always lit up the room. Rosie enjoyed sewing clothes for her children, prom dresses for her daughters, and assisted in sewing bridesmaids' dresses. Rosie will also be remembered for her famous potato salad recipe that she continued on from her sister, and has passed on to her children.
Rosie was a devoted Catholic and attended Mass at various Catholic Churches in Oxnard. She was a strong believer in family ethics, loved unconditionally, and continuously taught her children to love and respect everyone and to be there for each other as a family.
Rosie was preceded in death by her father Juan, mother Librada, sisters Clara Rodriguez, Angela Guzman, Mary Lou Hernandez, Frances Mendoza, and brothers Juan, Esteban and Rudy Garcia.
Rosie is survived by her spouse of 60 years, Michael C. Sotelo Sr. of Oxnard, children Michael C. Sotelo Jr. (Carrie Ann), Ronald G. Sotelo Sr. (Letty Gutierrez), Dianne Carmona (Ignacio), and Joanne Teran (Gregory Jr).
She is survived by 16 Grandchildren: Monique Alfaro (Tommy), Veronica Sotelo, Crystal Sotelo, Michael Sotelo III, Jesse Sotelo (Lorraine Gonzalez), Ronald G. Sotelo Jr., Danae Vazquez (Salvador), Marcus Sotelo, Jacqueline Sotelo-Carmona, Desiree Teran, Brianna Teran (Emily McDowell), Gregory Teran III, Serena Sotelo, Hope Sotelo, Faith Sotelo, and Julian Sotelo.
She is also survived by 8 Great Grandchildren: Isaiah Tiscareno, Isabelle Tiscareno, Roman Alfaro, Luna Bella Vazquez, Violet Vazquez, Olive Vazquez, Lilyanna Montelongo, and Davina Montelongo. And also 2 Great Great Grandchildren, Jacob Joel Sotelo and Malacai Kiyoshi Minato.
She is also survived by her loving sister Margaret Duarte of Oxnard, and many family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard. Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020