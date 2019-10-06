|
|
Roxanna Lucille (Friend) Finnerty
- - December 14, 1936-August 3, 2019
Roxanna Lucille (Friend) Finnerty peacefully passed away on August 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Bakersfield, California. Roxanna was born in a small town in Nebraska and was raised in Hastings, Nebraska. She met the love of her life, Ron Finnerty, in high school and they married in 1956. Their honeymoon was traveling cross country to San Diego, California where Ron was stationed in the Navy. Once he left the service, they continued to make their home and raise their family in several different locations in Southern California. Eventually they settled in Ventura in 1970.
Throughout the years Roxanna and Ron started and owned several different businesses. After coming to Ventura, they opened Variety Lighting Supply, a commercial and industrial lighting supply company. After 25 years in business they sold the business in 2000 and retired to St. George, Utah. Finding that "retirement" wasn't for them, both Ron and Roxanna started volunteering in their new community. Roxanna started volunteering for the St. George Police Department's Victim Services Unit assisting victims of crime. A year later the Chief asked if she would take over running the unit on a full-time basis. She loved working for the police department and helping the victims she worked with. She worked for the police department for 7 years before needing to retire when Ron's failing health needed full-time attention.
After Ron passed away in 2017, she continued to volunteer in the community and to often travel back and forth to California to visit family. She was staying in California when she passed away from unexpected health complications. Roxanna is preceded in death by her husband of almost 61 years, Ron Finnerty, her parents Stephen and Estella Friend, her brother Steve and sister-in-law Jeannine Friend. She is survived by her daughter, Linda, son Tom, daughter-in-law Robin, son Jeff, his partner Linda, and son Greg. Eight grandchildren, Amanda, Kassandra, Cory, Mallory, Christopher, Camille, Courtney and Shawna, her brother Patrick and sister-in-law Dianne Friend, and her constant animal companions, Half-Pint and Molly.
Internment for both Roxanna and Ron will be private, but a Celebration of Life is scheduled for Roxanna on October 19th at the Poinsettia Pavilion. Please contact either Linda Finnerty or Greg Finnerty if you wish to attend the Celebration of Life.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019