|
|
Roy Gordon "Bud" Bennett
Thousand Oaks - Roy Gordon "Bud" Bennett died peacefully at Los Robles Hospital on May 9th, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, CA at the age of 93.
Roy was born September 29, 1926 on the family farm in Winnetoon, Nebraska to Roy and Mabel (Rohrer) Bennett, the oldest son of seven children. In 1943 at the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Navy achieving the rank of Gunner's Mate second class. He served in the Pacific theater during WWII aboard the submarine tender USS Otus and was involved in the battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. He married Betty Jean Larson in 1946. After moving to Denver, CO, Roy began working for an electrical supply company while also working as a carpenter on the side. In 1961 Roy, Betty and their three children moved to Canoga Park, CA where Roy worked as a Carpenter for Guild Master Cabinets, Sawyer Cabinets and finally Commercial Wood Products as a Cabinet Installation Foreman. In 1995, Roy retired and moved to Bixby, OK, and later returned to Thousand Oaks, CA in 2010.
Roy was accomplished at carpentry and cabinet making. He was a witty individual who loved to fish, and was a fan of NASCAR and the LA Dodgers. Also, he was a member of the Free Masons achieving the level of 3rd Degree.
Roy is survived by his daughter Janet Picklesimer of Thousand Oaks, his brother Ned Bennett of Alpine CA, sister Laurel Caskey of Norfolk NB, seven grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Larson, his son Terry Bennett and daughter Jeri Murphy.
We, both family and his friends at The Reserve will miss him greatly.
Services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Oakwood Memorial, Chatsworth, CA.
No Monkey Business up there Dad!!!
Published in Ventura County Star from May 14 to May 15, 2020