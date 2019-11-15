|
|
Rozell Gaines
Oxnard - Rozell Gaines was born on July 29, 1928, in Cornerstone, Arkansas, to the late Roosevelt Lusk and Ida Pridgeon. She accepted Christ at an early age.
Rozell left Altheimer, Arkansas, and moved to Tulare, California, where she married Louis Gaines on August 9, 1947. From there they moved to Oxnard where they had five children.
Rozell united with Bethel A.M.E. Church in August 1947, under the leadership of Reverend George L Grant. She was an active member of Bethel and served faithfully for over 70 years in many capacities. Rozell was a trustee, member of the Cathedral Choir, Lay Organization, Women's Ministry, member of Bible Study, Senior Activities, Class Leader, Women's Day Captain, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Church Treasurer for over 50 years. She also volunteered at the Helen Kelly Adult Day Care Center and was head of the Bethel's kitchen.
Rozell retired from Stokely Van Camp and had a catering business all over Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. She was one of the best cooks in Oxnard.
Rozell was involved in her community joining local clubs: Ladies Aid Society, 20th Century Oynx Club, NAACP, Somis Women's Club, and Wilson Senior Center.
Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, God saw that she was getting tired, so he put his arms around her and whispered, come with me. Rozell's precious heart stopped beating.
Rozell was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis Gaines, son-in-law James Grissom, grandson Bryan Gaines, granddaughter Lani Samuel, and great-granddaughter C'vania Samuel. Rozell leaves to cherish her memory to her children, Freddie (Billie) Gaines of Pahrump, NV, Gwen Grissom of Palmdale, CA, Terrence (Lee Campbell) Gaines of San Diego, CA, Keith Gaines of Oxnard, CA, and Bridgette Gaines of Victorville, CA. One sister, Ernestine Hill of Oxnard, CA. Two sister-in-law Ola B. Gaines of Pine Bluff, AR, and Margaret Jones of Saint Louis, MO. Four grandsons, Kevin (Tamara) Venable of Northridge, CA; Frederick (Brandie) Gaines of Oxnard, CA; Travis Gaines of Redlands, CA; and Erik Little of San Diego, CA. Two granddaughters Aeeron (Ali) Drawn of Oxnard, CA, and Cheyenne Little of San Diego, CA. Thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 4 to 8 p.m.
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 10 a.m.
Repast
Saturday, November 23, 2019, after cemetery burial.
Services, Viewing, and Repast Conducted At:
Bethel A.M.E. Church
855 South F Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019