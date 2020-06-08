Ruben Arceo Cornejo



January 1, 1938 - June 6, 2020



Rosie Perez Cornejo



September 25, 1938 - June 29, 2011



On June 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, Ruben Arceo Cornejo passed away after a courageous, two-year battle with stomach cancer. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who brought joy, kindness, and laughter into the lives of everyone who knew him.



Ruben was born on January 1, 1938, in Camarillo, California, the second son of Adolfo and Amalia Cornejo. He was a 1956 graduate of Oxnard High School. In 1959, his life changed forever when he met the love of his life, Rosie Perez of Farmersville, California, at the Santa Clara Lemon Association packing house. After a two-year courtship, they were married on June 22, 1963, thus beginning a 48-year marriage filled with beautiful memories between themselves and with their children and grandchildren.



Ruben worked for the City of Port Hueneme as a maintenance worker and the Oxnard School District as a custodian before becoming a street maintenance worker for the City of Ventura, He retired from the City of Ventura in 1993, allowing him to spend more time with his beloved Rosie. They enjoyed taking trips, whether it was holidays spent in Yosemite with their children and grandchildren or romantic getaways to Lake Tahoe or Hawaii.



He had many interests, including reading World War II history, listening to music, watching football on television, and working on special projects at his workbench. Every Tuesday, he enjoyed talking about the good ol' days over breakfast with his childhood friends Henry, Ray, and Alfred, with whom he had known for over sixty years. What Ruben cherished the most was spending time with his six beautiful grandchildren, who knew him as "Papa".



Ruben was preceded in death by his adoring wife Rosie Perez Cornejo; his father and mother; sisters Adela Arenas, Eleanor Gutierrez, Eva Guerra, Teresa Garcia, and Marina Garcia; and brother Adolfo Cornejo, Jr. He is survived by his daughters Carolyn Cornejo (Michael Robison), Cecilia Cornejo (Robert Pacheco), Rachel Cornejo (Mark Herschberg), and Jennifer Cornejo-Paradis (Brian Paradis); son Robert Cornejo; grandchildren Adam, Olivia, and Grace Pacheco, Matthew Herschberg, and Joseph and Julianna Paradis; sisters Angelina Marquez and Lydia Cornejo; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.



A celebration of Ruben's life will be held at a later date.









