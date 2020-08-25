Ruben Ontiveros

1/1
Ruben C. Ontiveros, 76, born and raised in Oxnard, California, was a kind and silly family man loved by all who knew him. A hardworking man, he retired from 3M after 30 years. He was guaranteed to make you laugh or smile from one of his BIG Ruben - style bear hugs. While his heart belonged to spending time with family, he filled his days with gardening, Wheel of Fortune, and making a few extra bucks at the casino these last 5 years while living in Las Vegas. Ruben was born on July 30, 1944 and God welcomed him home peacefully on August 17, 2020 after a long-time illness.

Ruben is loved and survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Ontiveros; their three daughters Paula, Cynthia and Laura; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and brother Samuel Ontiveros. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.




Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
