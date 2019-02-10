|
|
Ruben Reyes Carrillo
Santa Paula, CA
It is with profound sadness that we the family of Ruben R. Carrillo announce his passing on February 1, 2019. Ruben was born on September 17, 1941 to his loving parents Margaret and Angel Carrillo.
Ruben graduated from Fillmore High School. He then graduated from Long Beach Barbering School. Ruben worked for the department of motor vehicles for many years.
He also proudly served in the US Army. Upon his discharge he married the love of his life, and recently celebrated 52 years with Lupe Aguilar Carrillo. Together they were blessed with their only child, Raylene Marie. Ruben was a devoted catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister at his parish, St. Sebastian Church in Santa Paula. Ruben enjoyed barbering, watching sports and spending time with his soul mate, his "Lu-Lu." We will miss his beautiful soul and smile but he knew our Lord promised eternal life if we believed in him as Ruben did.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Angel Carrillo, his two brothers, Tomas and Angel Carrillo Jr, his mother and father in law, John and Josephine Aguilar.
He is survived by his wife Lupe, daughter Raylene (son in law Robert Benavides), two grandsons Robert Raymundo (Roxanne) and Anthony Ruben Michael Benavides. Ruben was looking forward to the birth of his first great grandchild, Lola Benavides.
He is also survived and loved by four very special godchildren goddaughter and family Jacquelyn Alcoser Avila (Ozzy, Ralphy & Giovanni Avila), godson and family Andrew Luna (Yenira, Andrew Jr. and Alonzo). godson Michael Chavez, godson Hector Gonzalez. He is also survived by a cousin who he considered a brother, John Valenzuela of Oxnard, Ca. Brother in laws, Jim (Ruth) Aguilar, Al Aguilar, Henry (Cecilia) Aguilar, Virginia (Hector) Araiza, Amelia (Ralph) Alcoser, Aunt Mildred & Joe Rodriguez and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A very special Thank you to Dr. Gary Deutsch, Dr. L.S. Kong, Dr. Alon Steinberg and Dr. Saumil M. Gandhi. Also to DaVita of Santa Paula for his dialysis care especially Sue, Hugo and Raymond. Ventura County Fire Department, all the nurses at Santa Paula Hospital & CMH emergency room staff.
If you wish to honor Ruben's memory, please donate to Canons Regular of the Immaculate Conception 601 Glade Drive. P.O Box 112 Santa Paula, CA 93061-0112
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 235 North Ninth Street, Santa Paula, CA. A rosary will follow at
7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 also at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church with Father Pasquale Vuoso, C.R.I.C. officiating. Committal and interment will follow at Pierce Bros Santa Paula Cemetery.
