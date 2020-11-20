Ruby Gail Plumlee



Ruby Gail Plumlee, 83, passed away the evening of Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks. Predeceased by her husband of 62 years Kenneth and her two eldest daughters Linda and Cathy, she is survived by her daughters Carla and Twila along with their spouses, a score or so of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, various extended relatives and many dear life long friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.









