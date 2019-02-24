Resources
Ruby Gene Butler


1936 - 2019
Ruby Gene Butler Obituary
Ruby Gene Butler

Ventura, CA

Ruby Gene Butler passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31st in Ventura, CA. She was born December 11, 1936 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Louis and Juanita Barden.

Ruby was an amazing mother to her 6 children, Nita Butler (husband David McCallum), Vickey Butler, Charlene Garcia (husband James Garcia), Rebecca Klingler (husband Tony Velez-Noble), Tommey Butler (Wife Lynn Butler) and Jameson Aguilar (wife Heather Aguilar) who deeply loved and cherished her. Ruby was greatly adored by her 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Ruby found great enjoyment in waitressing. She worked at the Ojai Valley Inn for 23 years. She left the Inn to work with her daughters in their family restaurant, Christy's Deli.

Ruby treasured the beauty in everyone and everything that surrounded her. She had a strong love for people and ALL animals. One of her favorite things to do was to drive around Lake Casitas to look at the deer and other animals. Ruby also loved going to Vegas and playing bingo.

Ruby had an amazing soul, a kind heart and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed immensely by all her family and anyone who was blessed to have known her.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019
