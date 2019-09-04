|
|
Ruby Jean Black
Port Hueneme - Ruby Jean Black passed away from an aggressive cancer August 28, 2019 at her daughter's home in Oxnard, CA.
She was born August 3, 1932 on a farm in Emerson, Arkansas and was the 7th of 9 children to Goldie and Rubie Pharr.
On September 9,1949 she married Chester Black and they were married for 61 years before Chester's passing in 2010. They were blessed with 2 children, Vickie and Doug.
For many years she was a preschool teacher and touched the lives of many children.
Ruby was a member of Grace Bible Church in Oxnard and loved her Lord with all her heart.
She never met a stranger and loved to talk and spend time with her family and friends.
Ruby is survived by her daughter Vickie Mumma and husband Lee of Oxnard, CA and grandsons Brent Mumma of Susanville, CA, Matt Mumma and wife Sara of Jackson, WY and granddaughter Tiffany Morrow and husband Andrew of Gastonia, NC. She is also survived by her 6 beautiful grandchildren. Owen, Adelyn, Anabel and Noelle Mumma of Jackson, Wy and Jude and Zeke Morrow of Gastonia, NC and by her sister Dot Reese of Camden, AR. She also had many nieces and nephews and friends she loved very dearly.
"Your mom is your mom - No one can replace her - No one should replace her - No one can compare to her - Only God can love you more than she does - No matter where she is in Heaven or Earth, there's nothing like a mother's love." Thank you mom for your unconditional love. I'm thankful for the promise of eternal life and I will see you again someday.
A service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 936 W. Fifth St. Oxnard, CA followed by a graveside service at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park 5400 Valentine Rd. Ventura, CA. Everyone is then invited to a reception lunch to celebrate her life in the Grace Bible Church Fellowship Hall
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 4, 2019