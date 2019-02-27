|
Ruby Lee Collier Milne
Oxnard, CA
Ruby Lee Milne 88 of Oxnard passed away peacefully on Saturday 02-16-2019 after a lengthy illness.
Ruby was born 02-02-1931 in Hartman, Arkansas to James W. and Hattie M. Collier. She was raised in Paris, Arkansas in a large, loving family and was counted third of ten children. Faith in Jesus was the center of the Collier household and would remain a constant center in her own life. After attending school in Arkansas, she would later move to California with her family. Ruby began working for The Talley Corporation in Newbury Park, where she earned a supervisor position and would also become a NASA certified instructor in charge of their military contract. Talley's is also where she met her husband Jack Milne.
After a long career with Talley's, Ruby retired from Teleflex in 1997. Her retirement gave her the opportunity to learn how to swim at the age of 65. A hobby that led her to become a swim instructor with Marjean's Swimland in Oxnard where she would teach children, along with her grandchildren, how to swim. Volunteer work with the women's ministries at her church, bible studies, time with her grandchildren, visiting family with her husband were all things that brought her joy. She was a member of Horizon Foursquare Church in Ventura for many years before becoming a member of her neighborhood church, Bethany Chapel in El Rio.
Ruby never met a stranger and her love for others and Jesus was inspiring. Giving of herself to help others, her gentle spirit, welcoming smile, love for her family and friends will be greatly missed.
Ruby was preceded in death by her daughter Julia Nye and son James Sullivan, along with her siblings Donna, Billie Marie, Betty, Glenda, Midge, Troy and James. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years Jack, daughter Janet (Jim) Wood of Bluffton, Arkansas and daughter Tracy Williams of Ventura, sister Dora (Murray) MacDonald of Seaside, California and brother Bill (Valorie) Collier of Maumelle, Arkansas, Daughter-in-Law Andrea Sullivan of Reno, Nevada. Grandchildren Jason Burns, Ryan (Erica) Smith, Brandon (Karen) Barrios, Kori (Ed) Villegas, Marcus Barrios, Erin Hagar, Emily (Mike) Sullivan-Detwiler, Rachel Williams, Nathan (Breanna) Williams and Jessica Williams. Thirteen greatgrandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday March 2 at 2pm for family and friends at Bethany Chapel of El Rio 1076 East Stroube Street, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Bethany Chapel of El Rio, Moorpark Health Care Center or the in honor of Ruby Milne.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Moorpark Health Care Center where both she and her family were given kind, courteous and outstanding care.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019