Ruby (Alderman) Newsom M.P.A.
- - 1934 - 2019
Interment will be at Rocky Point Cemetery, Leake County, MS. Notice will be made for family and friends when the date of service is determined.
Survived by her husband; Victor Newsom (married 69 years), daughter; Shirley Newsom, siblings; Katy Lowery, Esther Howell, Dorris Devorak, Mary Garrett, Linda Gardner, Tommy Alderman, Billy Alderman, and Gerald Alderman.
She wrote her own rules, loved family, colleagues and staff fiercely, demanded they meet her expectations, and paved her own way. And if you said she couldn't do it, she would do it.
Victor said about life with Ruby; "I've never been bored."
Neither was anyone else.
