Rudolfo Valensoy Gobuyan
Rudolfo Valensoy Gobuyan

Ventura - On July 25, 2020 our family lost a faithful husband, wonderful father, and amazing grandfather after a long battle with end-stage renal disease, dementia, and most recently, COVID-19. Rudolfo, better known as "Rudy", was born on March 13, 1930 in the Philippines, immigrated to the United States in 1972, and eventually settled in Ventura, CA in 1978.

Rudy became a civil engineer in 1954, and for 28 years, he worked as the senior building inspector for the City of Ventura. His memory lives on through his wife of 60 years, Eleonora; his four children: son Gerardo (Lita), daughter Genevieve (Juhn), daughter Graceline (Hyunta), and son Gabriel (Lowela); 10 grandchildren and 3 grandchildren-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Ventura. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, Oxnard.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
