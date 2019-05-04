|
|
Rudolph (Rudy) M. Pena Jr.
Ventura - With much sadness Rudolph (Rudy) M. Pena Jr. passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 73, just 3 weeks from his 74th birthday. He was a Ventura and Santa Barbara counties resident for his entire life.
Rudy was the first born to Rudolph Sr. and Carmen Pena in Santa Barbara. He is survived by his wife Karen, mother Carmen, siblings Richard, Anne, Suzie, Jimmy and Rosanne, son Jay, daughter Tisha (Scott), grand-daughters Amanda, Domonique (Niki), great-grandchildren Christian, Tiffany, devoted AJ and a large extended family.
Rudy is at peace and we will all have to remember that he is watching us and will keep us in line. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 4, 2019