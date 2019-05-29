Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Stow Park, Section # 1
Goleta, CA
View Map
Resources
Rudolph M. (Rudy) Pena Jr.

Rudolph (Rudy) M. Pena Jr.

Ventura - With much sadness Rudolph (Rudy) M. Pena Jr. passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 73, just 3 weeks from his 74th birthday

Rudy is at peace and we will all have to remember that he is watching us and will keep us in line. We welcome those to remember Rudy at his Celebration of Life on June 8th from 11:00 to 4pm at Stow Park, Section # 1 in Goleta.

To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.reardonfh.com and click on Rudy's name in "Obituaries."

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 29, 2019
