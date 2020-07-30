Rudy Ramirez
Oxnard - Rudy "Gene" Ramirez, age 89, of Oxnard, California passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on July 26, 2020.
Rudy was born in Fillmore, CA on June 9, 1931 to Luis and Felipa Ramirez. Losing his mother at 12 years old, instilled in him a strong devotion to family and a drive to ensure that everyone was provided for.
He left school at 14 and found work with a plumbing company. At 16, he enlisted in the army with his two best friends. Stationed in Boston, his fondest memories were taking the train to Fenway and Yankee Stadium to watch greats such as Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio. While in the army, he took up boxing, which remained a passion of his throughout his life.
After his honorable discharge from the army in 1950, he resumed his plumbing career and became a member of Plumbers Pipefitters Union Local #484. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Jennie Yanez, in February of 1953, and had five children together.
Rudy was a well-respected plumber in our community. A skill that he shared with his sons, nephews, grandsons, family friends, and anyone that was willing to learn. He was a tough teacher, but you learned the right way.
Rudy, along with his wife Jennie, enjoyed spontaneous Sunday drives. He drove hours for his favorite meals in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, or Pismo Beach and oftentimes with a van full of grandkids. He followed all their sports and no distance was too far to cheer them on. The experiences with him shaped our family's love of good food, traveling, and making time to enjoy life and each other.
His home was always full. It was the center for countless barbecues, birthday parties, holidays, and any milestone to celebrate. He had a nickname for everyone, which no matter how old, stuck with you for life.
Always the patriarch, he was a loving, supportive, and giving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. He was the family mediator, comforter, and always made sure his loved ones were taken care of. He will be remembered for his generosity, compassion, and work ethic.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jennie, his son Frank, his brothers Joe and Robert, his sister Sally Ortiz and his parents, Luis and Felipa Ramirez.
He is survived by his children Rudy Ramirez Jr. (Becky), Denise Ramirez, Rhonda Silkwood, and Raymond Ramirez (Kathy), grandchildren Danny Ramirez (Jennifer), Frankie Ramirez, Jenene Stringer, Rawnie Ramirez, Frances Baisch (Curtis), Jenna Ramirez, Rudy Ramirez III (Stephanie), Ray Ramirez, Ryan Ramirez (Mizuki), Brittany Ramirez, Dominick Ramirez, Corinna Ramirez; great grandchildren Dylan, Liam, Jacob, Amari, Jack, Ethan, Gabriel, Alicia, Makayla, Oliver, Kai, and Kalani; sisters Delfina Tellez, Mary Jasso, Esther Valenzuela.
Special thank you to his daughters, Rhonda and Denise, for the care and love they provided in his final years.
Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 323 S. E St., Oxnard, CA. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, please contact the church for attendance.
Rudy has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard. www.reardonfh.com