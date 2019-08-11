|
It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our father, Rudy Z. Marin. He was taken suddenly to be with Our Lord on August 4, 2019. Rudy was born to Pablo and Dolores Z Marin, in Oxnard, Ca and was raised in the (Colonia) area, along with his seven brothers and two sisters.
There will be a visitation for Rudy on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5-9p with the recitation of the Rosary to take place at 6:30p at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11a at the Reardon Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. Oxnard.
