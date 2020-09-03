Rufino Giles Berriozabal
Oxnard - Rufino Giles Berriozabal born February 17,1952 to Antonio Giles and Barlota Berriozabal in Guerrero Mexico. Rufino passed away August 23, 2020 to be with his parents and loving daughter Vanessa Ugarte.
Rufino moved to Oxnard from Los Angeles in 1979. Rufino worked in agriculture for 15 years. While working in agriculture he learned the trade of mechanic. That lead him to become self-employed and work on what passioned him the most which was to build and rebuild car engines. He then also learned the trade of welding and that lead him to be well known with the Foreman and Ranchers in the county.
Rufino leaves behind wife Arguimira Giles of 45 years along with his children Yabel Ugarte, Gabriela Silva, Rufino Giles JR, and Gladys Giles. 15 grandchildren, 4 great grand kids, 6 sisters, and 1 brother.
Rufino loved being surrounded by his family and taking his grand kids out to eat. Rufino will be sadly missed but never forgotten. He will forever live in our hearts. May he rest in peace.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A live stream of Rufino's rosary service will be available at 6:00pm at kadytv.net
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 N Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, Our Lady of Guadalupe is limited capacity.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Rufino's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
