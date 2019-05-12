|
Rush David Birdwell Jr.
Camarillo - Rush David Birdwell Jr., went on to be with our Lord while living at Alma Via in Camarillo, California on May 3, 2019, at the age of 97, surrounded by his extended family.
R.D, as most knew him by, was born and raised in Southern Texas the eldest of four sons. He served in World War II as an officer flying a B24 fighter plane as a navigator and pilot. R.D will awarded military honors at his memorial service which will be limited to family only.
R.D. is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine (Kay) Rice Birdwell of Camarillo.
R.D. is survived by his daughter Carol Birdwell Davis and her extended family of Glendora, California and his four step children, Wayne Rice, Jim Rice, Joe Rice and Mary Rice Hopkins and their spouses, grand children and great grandchildren.
R.D. and Kay shared eleven grand children and many great grand children.
For RD and his wife Kay, family and faith were utmost important to them and their love and legacy will live on through their family and friends. During their lifetimes they were faithful members of Camarillo Church of the Nazarene.
R.D.'s favorite verse: No eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor entered into the heart of man, all that God has prepared for those who love Him. (I Cor. 2:9)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to his favorite charity, children's hospital of Los Angeles. (web site)
A family Graveside Funeral will be held Saturday and a memorial will be held at Alma Via on Monday the 13th at 3:00.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019