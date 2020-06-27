Russell Allen WileyOjai - Russell Allen Wiley, 75, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 from complications due to a fall the day before Fathers Day. Russell was born on January 23, 1945 in Yuba City, California. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa, great papa, uncle, and brother. He will be missed by many. He was an area supervisor of Douglas Oil Co. for 40 years and got to retire early like he always wanted to.He loved old classic cars and was always buying, selling, building, and re-building them. One of his final projects was his 1939 Ford which he named FREEBIRD, which was also his favorite song. Lynard Skynard was his favorite band of all time and now he is smiling down on all of us and finally is a Freebird. "YOU GO AND BE FREE DAD! We will see you again some day when our time is thru here."He was a lover of music, loved listening to it and always learning the skill of playing guitar, keyboards, and the drums. He was never afraid to try something new.He loved hanging out with the band KHKG, brothers fortune. They and you know who you are. They enjoyed such fun together going fro show to show, all those late nights. He loved you all and being a part meant the world to him.He is survived by his wife Goldie, daughter Tracy, son Mark, daughter Lorna and grandchildren Haley(Zack), Kyle(Jessie), Amy, Travis, Latreece(Julio), and Tony(Amber); he also leaves several great grandchildren; he was the brother-in-law to Victoria (Chuck) Dunham and Marvine (Mike) Dixon; he leaves a sister Mona (Bill) Kirksey and their family; he was preceded in death by Jake Dunham.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.