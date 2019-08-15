|
|
Russell D. Walker
Valley Center - Russell D. Walker, 72, of Valley Center, California and former Assistant Chief of LA County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division, passed away Thursday August, 8 2019. Russ was a Ventura County resident for over 40 years and was a LA County public safety officer for 39 years. He was born on August 30, 1946 in New York, New York.
He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann; three daughters, Lisa, Danielle and Lael; four grandchildren, Jacob, Jaden, Julian and Lailonni; two brothers, Melvin and Dion; three sisters, Marian, Eugenia and Kim; and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard, California. Funeral services will be conducted by Bethel AME Church at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Community Center, 800 Hobson Way in Oxnard. A Graveside service with military honors will begin at 11:45am on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside. A memorial service will be conducted at Ridgeview Church in Valley Center, CA at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LA County Lifeguard Water Program, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Psi Xi Chapter Scholarship Fund or the Trust Fund for his grandchildren, Jaden, Julian and Lailonni.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Russell's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019