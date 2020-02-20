|
|
Russell Elbert Drosendahl
Thousand Oaks - Russell Elbert Drosendahl was born on a farm in Cowlesville, New York on April 26, 1922 and was called home into eternal life with the Lord on February 10, 2020 at the age of 97.
He was the youngest of three children of the late Albert E. and Margaret (Holmes) Drosendahl. A graduate of East Aurora High School, Russell went to work for Bell Aircraft Corporation helping build P-39 airplanes. He took some of his earnings to take flying lessons and when World War II began, Russell enlisted in the Army Air Corps. After graduating Flight school, he initially became a B-24 flight instructor and later was assigned as a B-29 instructor pilot until the end of the war. After flying for non-scheduled airlines for a short time, Russell joined Transcontinental & Western Air (later renamed Trans World Airlines) in1947 as a pilot and was based in Kansas City, Detroit and Los Angeles. He flew for TWA for over 34 years, retiring in 1982. While based in Los Angeles, Russell met Lucille J. Enright, and they were married in 1955 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City.
Russell was a long time resident of Woodland Hills, California and spent his last years in Thousand Oaks. As part of the Greatest Generation and guided by his strong Christian faith, Russell possessed an unmatched integrity, living his life with the highest character. He had a gentle demeanor, was soft spoken and tremendously kind-hearted. Russell's generosity and wisdom was evident to all who knew him. Throughout his full life, Russell's passions included aviation, meteorology, automobiles, motorcycles, reading, photography and history.
Russell was a member of the Woodland Hills Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post 826, Masonic Order, Daedalians Flight 7, and the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), Southern California Wing.
Russell is survived by his daughter Julie (Douglas) Lange; grandchildren Eric Lange (fiancé, Sarah Bronson); Travis Lange (fiancé, Ashley Boaeuf); nieces Sandra Offhaus and Karen Korb; nephew Dennis Drosendahl. Russell was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille J. Drosendahl, brother Howard A. Drosendahl and sister Elvira M. Knapp.
Ashes will be placed with his wife Lucille J. Drosendahl at Forest Lawn. Arrangements are under the direction of Gates, Kingsley & Gates Praiswater Mortuary in Canoga Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) at 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010 (Website: cafsocal.com/about/donate) or to Woodland Hills Presbyterian Church, 5751 Platt Avenue, Woodland Hills CA 91367 (Phone: 818-346-7894).
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020