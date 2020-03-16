|
Russell Guy Campbell
1958 - 2020
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Russell Guy Campbell passed away at the age of 61 from complications of Stage IV metastatic bladder cancer.
Russell's journey began on June 19, 1958, when he was born, in Midland Michigan, in between 3 older and 4 younger siblings, to Roberta and James Campbell. The family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1970, and then to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1973. Russell attended Robert E. Lee High School and graduated, early, in 1976.
Russell was proud of his formal education. Russell attended Delgado Community College in New Orleans, LA., and graduated with a technical certificate in Welding Technology in 1980. Russell subsequently attended Utah State University, obtaining his BA in Liberal Arts.
Russell spent a few years searching for his calling, welding candelabras, making belt buckles in Sacramento California and building homes in Southern Florida. Russell moved to Burbank California in 1988, where he worked with Aircraft Services International. After a short illness, he started fresh with Atlantic Aviation, where he remained until his passing. He was a hard worker, and mentor to many.
Russell is survived by sisters: Carol, Linda, Diane, Susan, Jean, Patricia, and brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many friends.
Russell remained single, however, had a girlfriend from the Philippines. He enjoyed traveling to Manila where he was planning to retire.
Russell was an avid sportsman and reader of history, mystery, and fantasy, Stephen King, and Tolkien, were a few of his favorites. He has been described as a grumpy old man with a soft spot somewhere inside. Russell loved life and fought a hard battle all the way to the end. He will be sorely missed…
There will be no immediate service. In the summer of 2020, there will be a gathering at the 'Cabin' in Northern Michigan to raise a glass and bring him home to his beloved High Banks on the mighty Ausable.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2020