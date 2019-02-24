|
Russell Robert Laporte
Santa Paula, CA
Russell Robert Laporte, 81, of Santa Paula passed away on January 18, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Holyoke, MA to Marie Fournier Laporte and Leo H. Laporte, he attended Chicopee High School and Holyoke Community College. He served in the US Navy as Petty Officer communications on the Dolphin Submarine. He moved to California in 1960 and married Kathleen Charles of South Hadley, MA. He received his BA from California State University and worked as a supervisor at Pacific Bell. He retired and moved to Cape Cod where they lived for fourteen years before returning to CA. He leaves his wife Kathleen, daughters Kimberly Gasaway of Ventura CA and Kelly Laporte of Camarillo CA, brothers Kenneth of South Hadley, Leo of Belchertown, sister Patricia Montesi of Agawam, MA and several nieces and nephews. A brother, Rodrigue, predeceased him. Russell will be dearly missed by his loving wife and daughters and all who knew him.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019