Russell Thomas Leggett
Ventura - Russell Thomas (Tom) Leggett passed away on March 6, 2020, in Ventura, California. He was 92 years old.
Tom was born at the historic Bard Hospital in Ventura, just a few blocks away from the home he lived in most of his life. He was the only child of proud and adoring parents, Revy Thomas Leggett, a pharmacist, and Lola Davidson Leggett, who ran the drugstore counter of the family business in Ventura. He enjoyed a happy childhood in Imperial Valley with a short residence in Oceanside where Tom was allowed to live in a tent on the beach adjacent to the family house. He remembered the time as one of adventure and exploration of the local arroyos and beaches where he hunted rabbits to sell for food during the depression. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, naturalist, and sports enthusiast. Throughout his childhood and youth, he would ride in his father's WWll Willy's jeep with other family members to hunt and explore remote areas of California.
Tom attended Ventura High School (class of '46) and Ventura College, where he excelled in football and earned the "Joe Pirate" title. His education was interrupted when he enlisted in the armed services during the Korean War. He completed his Bachelor's Degree in the sciences at Oregon State at Corvallis and later earned a Master's and teaching credential from USC.
Upon completion of his military service, he returned to Ventura and fell in love with Gloria "Corky" Corcoran. They were married in 1951, settled in Gloria's family property in downtown Ventura, raised two daughters, doted on two grandchildren, and enjoyed each other for 50 years until Gloria passed away in 2001. As newlyweds, they traveled to South America, and later, frequently visited the American southwest, enjoyed trips to Mexico and toured Europe, Ireland, and NewZealand. They enjoyed hootenannies together in the 1960s, attended movies and cultural events, and hosted and participated in many social events with an extended social network whose friendship they deeply appreciated.
Tom had several jobs in his adulthood before he settled to work as a teacher for the Ventura Unified School District. Before starting a family, he worked for the Department of Weights and Measures. He enjoyed the job because it allowed him to walk in normally off-limits natural areas and enjoy the native ecosystem. Later, he took a job teaching Spanish and science at Cabrillo Junior High School, then Anacapa Junior High. During summers, he lifeguarded at Port Hueneme beaches and Emmawood State Beach on the Rincon, where Gloria often visited him. Finally, he moved to and eventually retired from Balboa Junior High School where he taught science and guitar.
While he was still teaching at Balboa, Tom became interested in film making. Along with his friend, Jim Bunkelman, he made three educational films and formed a small film corporation. It was a stimulating time for his creative and technical self-expression.
Tom was always an outdoor enthusiast. He hunted, using both rifle and bow; surfed the famous breaks in 1950s and 60s California; fly-fished California and the western states; loved to camp and backpack; he bicycled, jogged, and explored remote areas in his modified VWs and Toyota truck. Among the pioneers of long board surfing along the California coast, he told tales of crowd free waters and attempts to stay warm by wearing wool sweaters in the water before surfing wetsuits were developed. Gloria wasn't keen on camping, so Tom would travel alone or with a stalwart friend or two to camp, backpack and explore Baja, the High Sierra, Mojave, Cuyama, Tehachapi, Sespe, and the western states. He was an avid fly fisher.
Tom was a capable learner and was self taught in many of his skills. He taught himself to play the guitar and became an accomplished flamenco guitarist. He did most of the work on his dirt road autos himself and rebuilt several Volkswagon beetle engines. He learned film making, tied his own flies, and even hand sewed a mountain man's sheepskin jacket.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Corcoran Leggett. He is survived by his two daughters, Shannon Miskulin (Steve) of Ventura and kym Leggett of Madison, WI and Ventura; grandchildren, Colin and Lauren Miskulin of Ventura; extended family; and many loyal and beloved friends.
Tom did not want a memorial service. He preferred the camaraderie found in the "Church of the High Sierra", the Owens River and Valley, coastal canyons, and the wilderness places of the West. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests Tom is remembered the next time you cast a fly rod, embark on exploration of a remote dirt trail, or enjoy the company of mutual loved ones.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020