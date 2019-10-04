|
|
Ruth Alvarado Renteria
Oxnard - Ruth Alvarado Renteria died October 1, 2019. After a long and wonderful life. "Cuca" passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 26, 1932 in Los Angeles. She lived most of her life in Ventura county.
She is survived by her husband Joe "Ray" Renteria Jr., daughters Peggy Godina, Barbara Renteria, and Mary Franco and son Ray John Renteria, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her bother Louie Alvarado and many nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives.
Visitation for Ruth will be held at Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard on October 5, 6 to 9 PM. A service will also be held on Sunday morning at 10 AM at Reardon Chapel. Family and friend will gather at Ruth's home after the service on Sunday.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 4, 2019