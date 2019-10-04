Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Renteria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Alvarado Renteria


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Alvarado Renteria Obituary
Ruth Alvarado Renteria

Oxnard - Ruth Alvarado Renteria died October 1, 2019. After a long and wonderful life. "Cuca" passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 26, 1932 in Los Angeles. She lived most of her life in Ventura county.

She is survived by her husband Joe "Ray" Renteria Jr., daughters Peggy Godina, Barbara Renteria, and Mary Franco and son Ray John Renteria, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her bother Louie Alvarado and many nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives.

Visitation for Ruth will be held at Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard on October 5, 6 to 9 PM. A service will also be held on Sunday morning at 10 AM at Reardon Chapel. Family and friend will gather at Ruth's home after the service on Sunday.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now