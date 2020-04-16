|
|
Ruth Anne Mancini
Camarillo - Ruth Anne Mancini, 76, of Camarillo, passed away on April 13, 2020.
Ruth was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 7, 1943 to Milton Cross Randall and Martha Ruth Young Randall. After graduating from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Ruth attended Trinity University where she studied Elementary Education, and then went on to earn her master's degree in Library Science from Our Lady of the Lake University. She worked as a librarian at the San Antonio Public Library and for the University of Louisville.
On a plane ride from New York to San Antonio, Ruth met her husband, Eugene "Gene" Mancini. Gene was serving in the military and had been stationed in San Antonio. They dated for a short time, quickly realizing they were meant for each other, and were married on March 18, 1972.
Gene's work took them from Indiana to Illinois and then finally to California. Ruth and Gene started their family in San Diego, with the birth of their son, Michael, in 1980. Two years later, the family moved to Camarillo for Gene's work, and soon after had their daughter, Lisa, in 1984. Ruth and Gene were married for 47 years until Gene's passing in 2019.
A devoted wife and mother, Ruth was kind, funny, generous, and incredibly well-read. She frequently visited the public library and always had multiple books checked out. She especially liked historical fiction. In addition, Ruth enjoyed following current events, visiting museums and gardens (Lotusland was a recent favorite), and she always looked forward to seeing a movie at the Paseo Camarillo Cinemas. She also loved trying new restaurants, wine tasting, and spending quality time with her family, friends, and three pets (Sophia, Marvin & Zoe).
When asked to share her words of wisdom, Ruth said, "Live every day where you tell your family you love them. Focus on positive things. Live your life, but realize it runs out sooner than you think. Keep your family close."
Ruth is survived by her son, Michael V. Mancini (Adriana), her daughter, Lisa C. Sewell (Josh); her brother, Bill Randall (JoAnn), her nephew, Scott Randall; her sister-in-law, C. Anne Tumminia; her niece, Leanne Tumminia, and her grandson from Michael and Adriana, Vincent Michael Mancini.
A private celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the family's home in Camarillo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., or a .
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020