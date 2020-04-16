|
Ruth Catlin Fowler
Ventura - Ruth Catlin Fowler died on April 13, 2020 at her home in Ventura, California at the age of 103. Born in Saticoy, California on January 1, 1917, she graduated from Ventura High School and Junior College. She received her teaching credential from UCSB in 1940 and then taught elementary school for 35 years in the Ventura and Los Angeles school districts.
She was a member of the Church of the Foothills and was always very active in her community. After she retired from teaching, she served as a volunteer for Tree People in Los Angeles until she relocated in Ventura in 1993, when she became a docent for many years at the Museum of Ventura County. She served as a librarian for the Ventura Townehouse, where she resided for 15 years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Milton R. (Bill) Fowler, as well her five brothers and sisters, Mabel Michael, Hubert Catlin, Horace (Bud) Catlin, Marion Maxon and Rae Jo Bridges Lea.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Marlene Lowe, Vicky Maxon-Moody, Jennifer Maxon, Diane Maxon, Terry Bridges, Michael Bridges, Sheri Cooper, Deb Nondorf, and Tom Bridges, as well as many great and great-great grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Foothills in Ventura, the Saticoy Poinsettia Club, or Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses & Hospice in Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020