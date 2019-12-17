|
|
Our cherished Mom, Ruth Ah Tye, born in Phoenix, Arizona November 20, 1923, peacefully transitioned away from planet earth on December 11, 2019, to the celestial Heavens of God's universe. She blessed us for nearly a century!
Ruth graduated from Mills College with a music major, played violin and piano, and slapped our hands during piano lessons. Her son Kirk took on guitar instead, her daughter Sondra stuck with piano. Ruth's passion for music permeated our home life, instilled our love for all sorts of music.
When we kids were gone, Ruth worked for Simi Valley Adult Ed., where she was Employee of the Year and regaled us with stories of eccentric people she encountered.
An avid reader, Ruth taught Kirk very early about the amazing transcendence of literature and writing, which Kirk used in his law practice and current writing career. When first married, Ruth won a vacuum cleaner in a national writing contest.
She taught Sondra how to stand up for what's right, to dream large and follow your dream, like the Elvis song, and believe in yourself, which guided Sondra in her nursing vocation. Ruth taught Sondra, by example, to be genuinely interested in people's lives, even strangers, and make them feel special and loved.
When Ruth met Dad, Tom Ah Tye, he was a tall dashing guy who had just left the Air Force as a tail gunner and attended a church social in Los Angeles, where Ruth had relocated. Tom's savvy mom spotted the delectable Ruth serving refreshments and instigated the world's fastest introduction -- which would elongate into seven decades of marriage.
Ruth had an impish sense of humor, a genteel feistiness and insightful outlook on life. An incomparable cook, she was ahead of the curve on nutrition. At Kirk's friends' houses they'd load up on savory desserts and carbs; at Ruth's house, sliced apples and vegetables. Oh, yum!
Ruth leaves a rich life and marvelous legacy including her husband, Tom; offspring Kirk (Deborah) and Sondra; grandchildren Caleb (Ruth), Sean (Kate), Rory (Paula) O'Connor, and Torrey Ah Tye (Ryan Iutzi); great-grandchildren Ezekiel, Jubilee, Renzo and Kaile'a O'Connor.
Our Ruth, the best-ever Mom, is beloved. She gave us our lives. She is always in our air. She is eternal.
A Memorial is scheduled for the New Year at Rose Family Funeral Home, 4444 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA on January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Reception with meal to follow service 3:00 -6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, 306 E. Clay Street, Stockton, CA 95206.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019