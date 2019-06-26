|
|
Ruth Owens died peacefully on Saturday, June 15 after a brief illness. She lived a wonderful long life of 95 years. Ruth leaves two sons, Thomas William Owens and James Donald Owens and one daughter, Julie Owens Kertzman and 7 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Margaret Ann Owens and her beloved husband of 44 years, William Donald Owens.
Ruth was born in the beautiful mountains of Montana in the small town of Red Lodge. She graduated from Carbon County High School in 1941 and went on to graduate from college at the University of Montana in Missoula. After working on a dude ranch, Ruth married local Washoe, Montana boy William (Bill) Owens and together they raised 4 children while living in Texas, California and Utah. Ruth and Bill settled in Ojai, California in 1989. Although Bill passed away too soon in 1991, Ruth loved Ojai and stayed another 28 years.
While raising her family, Ruth was very active in community service including Girl Scouts and her beloved P.E.O organization. Ruth was most at home in the mountains and was a skilled backpacker, fisherwoman and horseback rider. She possessed many artistic talents and made beautiful quilts, was an expert seamstress and enjoyed painting. Later in life she became very interested in business and the economy and she used her sharp mind to follow companies and manage her investments. She was a lifelong avid bridge player and she also had great fun playing golf with her friends at the Ojai Valley Inn & Country Club. Ruth was an inspiration to all. She lost her vision in 2006 and she bravely adapted and learned to make the most of the abilities she had. She listened to hundreds of audio books, loved to attend music concerts in Ojai and mostly enjoyed lunches and evenings out with friends and family. Ruth was an elegant, strong, fiercely independent woman. She was a loyal friend to so many, a wonderful mother, aunt and grandmother and a loving wife. She truly lived a life of grace.
Ruth may be honored by donations to HELP of Ojai, www.helpofojai.org.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 26, 2019