It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and friend Ryan Daniel Todd. Ryan was born in Dallas, Tx. on February 18, 1988.

Ryan will be remembered for his bright mind, his wit and his big heart.

He had a passion for business and technology. He developed innovative solutions to complex technical challenges and worked tirelessly to implement them.

Ryan was a graduate of Moorpark High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from San Francisco State University.

He cultivated a heart for the homeless population in Los Angeles after living there for several years. He extended kindness to his homeless neighbors offering a shower, a meal or just someone to talk to.

He will be greatly missed.

Ryan is survived by his parents David & Gerri Todd, his sister Kristin and brother Lucas.

A celebration of life will take place in the summer when his extended family and friends can participate.

Please support the homeless relief efforts in Los Angeles in his memory.

"Ryan, we hope you are dancing."
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
