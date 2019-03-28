|
Ryan Maurice Fortney
Ventura, CA
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of Ryan Maurice Fortney. He passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Gone at only 41, Ryan lived a life full of adventures. Anyone who knew him can still see his smile, hear his laugh and feel the energy he shared when telling a story.
He was a natural-born hippie, and felt most comfortable with his bare feet grounding him to the earth he loved. Surfer, drummer, skater, self-taught artist and lover of music, Ryan had a carefree spirit, a sense of innocence with a duty of wit, wisdom and strength.
Ryan was the quintessential drummer. A naturally talented songwriter. His fellow musicians remember him as a gathering force, ringleader, and glue to all projects.
His passing has flooded countless family and friends with memories, finding old pictures and recalling the most fondest of tales. Common to his old friends are memories of Ryan at the Camarillo Community Center where later as a father, he took his sons to play and build new memories of their own.
Above everything, it was being a father that gave Ryan his sense of purpose and pride. He cherished the innocence and explorative intrigue that his sons brought to his life. Ryan's beautiful spirit came alive alongside his children, whether it was at the beach, playing paintball or making art. Together, they enjoyed learning and growing in nature's arenas.
He was preceded in death by his father Gregory. He leaves behind his mother Carolyn, brothers Phil, Dave and Rick; wife Kristin, and sons Colin and Ayden; Kendra, and many extended family and dear friends.
Ryan's life will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Ventura Beach Marriott 2055 Harbor Blvd. Ventura. Paddle out to follow at sunset.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 28, 2019