Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Sally Ann (Edwards) Patterson

Sally Ann (Edwards) Patterson Obituary
After an extended illness, Sally Patterson, my beautiful wife of 64 years passed away peacefully at the age of 83 from Alzheimer's disease on Oct 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family that will miss her dearly.

Sally was born on Feb 5, 1936 in Lewiston, ID. She graduated from Clarkston High School in Clarkston, WA in 1954 and then attended Oswald Business College in Seattle, WA before marrying her high school sweetheart, Kent Patterson in 1955. Beyond homemaking and raising her children, which she often said was the most important job in the world, Sally spent her working years in banking...retiring from the Bank of America in 1992. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, golfing and crossword puzzles and was an avid aerobic participant. Sally was a faithful member of her church and took great pride in her family. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.

Sally is survived by husband, Kent Patterson; daughter, Lachel Campbell (Tim); son, Shaun Patterson (Barbara); daughter, Danette Centineo; grandchildren, Daniel Voss III, Sara Sandefer (Rob), Breana Wheeler (Jeremy), Jared and Jordan Centineo, Jack and Emma Patterson, and Taylor and Garret Campbell; great grandchildren, Andrew Voss, Siena and Ethan Sandefer, and Rhett Wheeler; great-great granddaughter, Nevaeh Walker Voss; sister, Joan (Edwards) Dorendorf; and many nephews and nieces.

In 2009, Sally sent to her children and family the following letter: "As you know, I'm not the same anymore and the best of me is gone. I cannot remember or understand now and it leaves me confused and frightened most of the time. Dad is now my memory and voice for expressing my thoughts and feelings and I look to him to bring me comfort and reassurance, while my world continues to close in on me. Alzheimer's is such a debilitating disease. It is so hard to believe this has happened to me at this time in my life. I was normal in my youth and adult life years. I married my high school sweetheart, had three wonderful children, retired from work, and hoped to enjoy many years of fun with all of you. While these past few years have been very difficult...I want each of you to know I feel so blessed by the loving support you have given me during this period in my life. I wish with all my heart for all of you to have good memories of me, smiling, laughing and having fun times cooking, dancing and lovingly caring for each of you. Even though I cannot remember anymore, you can remember me and all those fun times we had together and know that God's hands are warmly wrapped around me."

The family wishes to thank Brookdale Assisted Living Facilities of Camarillo and especially Alma and the staff of the memory care unit who gave the best possible loving care to Sally. The family would also like to thank Vitas Hospice for their comforting assistance and for caring for Sally.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's name to the Foundation: www.alzfdn.org. A private "celebration of life" gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
