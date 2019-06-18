|
|
Salvador A. Martinez
Piru - Salvador Martinez passed away early Saturday morning on June 10, 2019 at the home of Adrian and Marissa Martinez in Fillmore, CA.
Salvador, lovingly nicknamed Sal or Chavie was the son of Merced and Julia Martinez, (deceased) and one of 10 children. He was born in Piru, CA and remained in Piru his whole life.
Early in his life, he developed a natural aptitude for playing sports. He was a star baseball player and was ready to go to Dodger spring training, at their request for consideration of a spot on the team. Unfortunately, he suffered a terrible motorcycle accident, which sidelined his baseball career.
After that, he spent some time boxing, training with local talent and being encouraged to start a serious career in the sport, but it was not to be.
He then devoted his time to golfing. Another sport he excelled in, winning several competitive contests and bringing home more trophies than there was room for.
To say Sal walked to his own beat is an understatement. Sal did things his own way, and in his own time. He was definitely one-of-a-kind and loved life. He was passionate about the outdoors, with regular camping, hunting and fishing trips. One of his favorite places to visit was the Sierra's, with his camping buddies or even alone. He often brought his nephews and other youngsters along to teach them the art of fishing, and maybe the art of living.
Sal worked for the County of Ventura for many years. In keeping with his love for the outdoors, he landed a job working for the Parks and Recreation Department. He visited various locations to maintain and make sure things were operating smoothly. His last job title was Park Ranger, something that fit him like a glove.
There was always a bit of wisdom departed when you met Sal. Subtle, humorous, but little tidbits that help us live life. For those, we are eternally grateful.
Sal is preceded in death by his parents, Merced and Julia Martinez, their children Elvira, Manuel (Eleanor), Edward, Lucy, Jesus, Frank and other relatives. He is survived by his sister, Carmen Miranda and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as well as many friends that will miss him dearly.
We will celebrate his life on Friday, 6/21 at the San Salvador Catholic Mission, 4045 E. Center St., Piru, CA. There will be a mass at 9:00 a.m., followed by a short internment blessing at the gravesite in Piru Cemetary. All are welcome to join us for a reception at the reception area next to the church immediately following the burial. We would love to share stories about Sal and celebrate his life.
As he would say, "It is what it is!"
Published in Ventura County Star on June 18, 2019