Salvator Richard (Dick) Barone
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Salvator Richard (Dick) Barone on November 12th, 2020 at the age of 92 in Westlake Village, California, with his loving wife Carolyn by his side.
Born April 14, 1928 to Alphonse and Constance in Highland Park, Michigan, he was a graduate of Cooley High and Wayne State University.
Growing up during the depression he was shown a strong work ethic by his father, a tool and die maker who worked for the war effort. It was a great childhood with his close-knit, large Italian family living near one another. He loved to share many stories of times spent with his numerous cousins both as children and later as adults.
By the age of 10 he had saved $14. He bought his first bike and immediately got a paper route. Around 1940, when the army set up camp behind their home, one of the soldiers asked how he could get a paper. It wasn't long before Dick had tripled his sales and he thought, cigarettes! With money from his paper route he bought the cigarettes and sold them to the soldiers for a profit. The chase began.
He took up trumpet at age 13 and played in his high school dance band. He was an altar boy and remembered how in awe he was the Sunday he first heard his father sing "Panis Angelicus". Every time he heard that song he would recall that very special memory. We often played the most recent version by Pavarotti and Sting during Christmas time. Another favorite tune was Sinatra's "My Way".
Dick spent his career in the automobile business. As an executive employed by General Motors' Cadillac Car Division, he and his family spent time in Detroit, New York, San Francisco and Colorado. They finally settled back in California, which he loved. However he was always true to his Detroit Tigers and Lions, and University of Michigan football.
After his GM career he pursued a new venture in retail sales where he thrived, moving into managerial positions within Mercedes.
When visitors came he was more than happy to take them wherever they wanted to go, proudly sharing his world. He would get them cars, rooms, whatever they needed. Dick was appreciative of invitations to visit as well as to those traveling to be with him.
Again, he loved the chase. He retired at age 75 and hated it!
Throughout his career he met many celebrities and fondly recounted those stories to his family and friends. He was a great mentor and leaves behind many who are sharing their appreciation and memories. His home is filled with flowers and cards and we've received many texts, emails, phone calls. And to think he thought as he was aging that his life was getting smaller. Well, it wasn't and we must all remember our significance and that we matter.
He was a generous man who reached out quietly and unconditionally to those in need. Those touched by his generosity know who you are. When a particular subject would become burdensome, he would say, "We've plowed that field already".
He loved "the chase", both in the automobile world and the gamble of Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas and later Chumash Casino, which for a time with its many perks he referred to as our time-share. He looked forward to his monthly poker game and played with his buddies most recently October 29th.
As a couple he and Carolyn had many wonderful memories traveling with brother and best friend Vince and his wife Barbara. Being 100% Italian, it was no surprise that Italy was their favorite destination. As traveling became more difficult he stuck to road trips to be with family and friends.
Early years he played tennis, a bit of golf, jogging and biking. More recently his favorite pastime was going to the supermarket, working out at the gym and riding his recumbent bike, which he did as recently as November 2.
He is predeceased by Margaret (the mother of his children); Stepson Daniel McCray-Haas; daughter-in-law Robin and his parents.
Dick is survived by wife Carolyn, sons Richard (Lesley), Steve (Jeanie), John (Susan), Michael (Tami), Daniel (Vicki) and his daughter Lisa Barone-Tate (Tracy), little brother, best friend and travel/playmate Vincent (Barbara). He also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and their spouses/significant others; fourteen great grandchildren (soon to be sixteen), many nieces and nephews, his McCray family and many good, true friends that were special in his life.
His greatest accomplishment is his family that he loved beyond words. He was a proud parent, patient and loving husband and he will truly be missed.
We are a family of faith and it is our belief we will be together again. We are grateful that he was not alone as God gently led him into the warmth and light of His Home. We are also grateful the cruel banning of visiting in the hospital had been lifted at the time of his death.
"Those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." -- Isaiah 40:31
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Dick Barone to: Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
Or to StudioChannelIslands.org
Or Studio Channel Islands
2222 Ventura Blvd.
Camarillo, CA 93010
To visit website and leave message: www.dignitymemorial.com