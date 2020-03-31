|
Samantha Leann Withers
Oxnard - Samantha Leann Withers passed away at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, CA on Monday, March 23, 2020. Samantha's final day was spent with loving words while her family was by her side. She died peacefully that evening after a lengthy illness.
Samantha was born March 30, 1970 in Thousand Oaks, California and was raised in Camarillo.
Samantha will be remembered for many things. A gregarious child, she will be remembered visiting the neighbors as a toddler or coming home with dad's friends after roping with candy stuffed in every pocket. She participated in sports as a child and we were recently reminded of her as a young cheerleader for the Camarillo Youth Cheer and Football program. Samantha graduated from Rio Mesa High School in 1988 and enjoyed participating in student body government. She went on to California State University, Northridge and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 1992.
After completing her studies at CSUN, she was ready to begin her career. She obtained a Real Estate Broker's license and was best known as the Sherwood Development Company Director of Sales and Marketing. Samantha sold real estate at various sites surrounding Lake Sherwood. It was at Sherwood that Samantha met her husband Michael Withers. Samantha and Michael married in the Spring of 2003 in Rome, Italy. Samantha was also known for her community service involvement and enjoyed supporting the Westlake Village Junior Women's Club. She loved to entertain and her home often hosted beautifully decorated holiday celebrations and other events with family and friends. Samantha and Michael had two children, Holden Michael Withers born in 2005 and Emerson Morgan Withers born in 2007. Samantha was a devoted mother, loved her children and treasured every moment with them more than anything else the world would have to offer. Samantha will also be remembered as a tireless advocate protecting her children's interest. Ultimately, it was her devotion to her children that took her away from her career.
Life is not without its challenges and Samantha had more than her fair share of health challenges. Regardless of the later years, Samantha will be remembered as a stunningly beautiful woman enjoying the finer things in life, fiercely devoted to her children. Samantha Leann Withers is survived by her son Holden Withers and her daughter Emerson Withers. Samantha will be missed by all who loved her including her husband Michael Withers, her mother Linda McPherson, her father Gene Agdeppa, her sisters Brenda Coyle and Donna Asebroek and their children Ariana McDonald, Dustin Samson, Katelyn Donahoe, Trent Samson and Jared Donahoe along with our collective extended families. Samantha was preceded in death by her step father Luther McPherson, Jr. "Bud".
The family wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to all who helped Samantha over the past few years. A Celebration of Life in honor of Samantha will be held when a large gathering is permissible. If you'd be interested in attending let a member of the family know.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020