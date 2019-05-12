|
|
Samuel Camacho
Oxnard - The Camacho Family sadly announces the passing of their Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, Samuel Z. Camacho on May 1, 2019 at 92 years.
Samuel was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father by his beautiful wife of 52 years Consuelo "Connie" Camacho (Moreno), his adoring daughter, Cecelia "Cece" Perce (Camacho) and of course, his compadre and best friend Manuel Lizaola. Dad was born on July 21, 1926 to the union of Everardo Camacho and Febronia Zepeda in Etzatlan, MX-JA and raised in Ixtlan del Rio, MX-NA.
Samuel was the rock and guiding light of our family. He greeted everyone he met with a contagious smile and a helpful hand if needed and almost always had a joke to share. Dad and Mom (while she was with us) ran the family business Camacho & Sons until his retirement in 2007. They faithfully served the agricultural community of Ventura County for over 59 years.
One of his favorite pastimes was his weekly trip to the Chumash Casino- his home away from home- with Comadre Tila and friends. His yearly trips to Mexico to visit relatives with Tia Alta Ramos were also on his highlight list. Most important of all, Dad cherished the special times he got to share with our families.
Samuel is survived by his three proud and loving sons - Sammy Jr., Raul Sr., and David Sr. He is also survived by his "adopted" daughters Barbara and Lisa, His "other" son Dr. Ricky Ramos, 16 Grandchildren: Brisa (David), Brianna, Brittany, Danny (Meliah), Charlie (Rosie), Melaina (Clint), David, Raul Jr., Samantha, Paul, Joseph, Atianna, David Jr., Francine, Brandi, and Destiny; 16 Great Grandchildren: Aaron, Kyra, Cruz, Chase, Aubriella, Debbie, Jayden, Andrew, Paydan, Justin, Donavin, Travis, Joseph, Cecelia, David, Bryson, Alessandra, Ariana, Brendan and Dominic; Sisters-in-Law - Sally Varela and Tillie "Nena" Cobos; Brother-in - Law - Macedonio "Tony" Pillado.
The Camacho Family wishes to express their most sincere appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to all the family members, friends and co-workers who supported Dad in his journey from field worker to business owner. Samuel's "American Dream" came true.
A Celebration of Life will be held 7 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, located at 1500 N. "C" S, Oxnard, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 10 AM May 15, 2019 at Santa Clara Catholic Church, located at 323 S. "E" St. Oxnard, CA. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Otto & Sons Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019