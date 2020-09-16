Samuel E. Wilson



Camarillo - Samuel E. Wilson of Camarillo, California, passed away at home on September 1, 2020. Sam was born in 1936 to Ray and Helen Wilson in Tioga, Texas, where he grew up with his twin brother and four other siblings. He would tell stories of his rural upbringing in a small town, learning to sew from his mother, never wearing shoes during the summers, and working with his father as a house painter. He was a very fast reader even as a boy and read every book in the youth section of his small local library several times, including all the Nancy Drew Mysteries. The family moved from Texas to Richmond, California in the 1950s. He graduated in 1955 from Richmond High School, where he met his future wife, Geraldine (Gerrie) Wallacker, whom he married in 1958. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. That same year, Sam and Gerrie moved to Southern California where Sam started his 37-year career as an engineer at the Pacific Missile Test Center at Point Mugu Naval Base. In 1966, they temporarily returned to the Bay Area and UC Berkeley with their two young daughters, Suzy and Cathy, while Sam earned a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. They lived in Ventura, California for many years raising their family and met other young families with whom they developed life-long friendships. For years their lives included the Loma Vista School PTA and school carnivals, throwing wild parties at the house on Dalton Street (people are still talking), and camping trips on the Merced River with Sam's siblings and their families. Sam made many friends at the Base during his time there and, in his younger years, would often challenge fellow engineers to some type of competition at lunch. Sam was a generous and thoughtful man who was quick with good-natured teasing of his family and friends. He loved camping, an annual deer hunting trip with boyhood friends, skiing, and riding his dirt bike, an older Bultaco that he raced as part of the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association. Sam was a Jack-of-all-trades, and there was little that he couldn't fix whether it was automotive, electrical, or wood-work. In 1977, he and Gerrie moved their family to Camarillo to a house that they built for themselves. This house was a passion project for Sam and he spent many weekends working on improvements and in the yard. He retired from Point Mugu in 1998. He and Gerrie travelled, entertained, and fully enjoyed their retirement, until Gerrie passed away in 2004. Later, Sam was fortunate to meet Frieda Leff, who became his loving companion for the remainder of his life. Sam and Frieda enjoyed travelling, movies, opera, and dinners with friends. Family was important to Sam and, more than anything else, he loved spending time with his "amazing" granddaughters (and they loved it, too). As Sam grew older, his interest in politics grew stronger. He was an enthusiastic Democrat and loved to discuss current events, even with those who had opposing views. He is probably now continuing those debates with his friends that passed before him, including Bob, Brock, and Hank. Sam is survived by Frieda; his daughters, Suzanne Wilson of Los Angeles and Catherine Fernandez (husband, Ralph) of Santa Paula, California; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Laura, Julia, and Robin Fernandez; sister Kitty (Wilson) Thorn (husband, Jackie) of Hercules, California; brother-in-law Lee Wallacker (wife, Terri) of Suisun City, California, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date. His family asks that donations be made to the University of California Foundation with the memo line stating: Samuel E. Wilson Scholarship for Transfer Students in the College of Engineering, and mailed to University of California, Berkeley, Donor and Gift Services, 1995 University Avenue, Ste 400, Berkeley, CA 94704-1070. If asked, Sam would have also encouraged donations to the Biden-Harris campaign.









