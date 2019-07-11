|
|
Samuel H. Rios
- - Samuel was born in El Paso Texas on June 15th 1932.
Though Samuel Rios was born in Texas, He and his five siblings mainly grew up in El Soreno, CA until joining the U.S. Airforce in 1949. He served 21 years and served in both the Korean & Vietnam War. After climbing his way up in rank through his years in the service, he retired in 1971. Sam was always known to be as "The life of the party" or his favorite - "El Chingon". After his service he always made sure he kept the fun going for his family and friends around him. Whether it be his Pay-Per View Boxing fight parties or his awesome summer BBQ's, he knew how to bring the joy one way or another.
During his off times in his prime years, you could most likely find him in the Bull fighting ring when stationed in Spain, at Sharp shooting competitions, Motor cross racing or singing with some Mariachi band at your local cantina. The man did it all.
In 2001 he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and after a few years of operations and chemotherapy, he was confirmed to be in complete remission in 2008. He lived his remaining years by taking trips to Las Vegas with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren by building and repairing their bicycles and taking them fishing on the weekends. Sam always had an agenda and made sure to include his loved ones in his plans.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Aurelia & Thomas, His sisters Gloria & Chayo, brothers Alfredo, Eduardo and Rodolfo.
He survived by his wife Gigi, his son Sammy and daughter Gabby, his grandchildren Giovanni, Samuel, Christian, Brendan, Jonathan, Morgan and great grandson Dominic along with numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo, CA on Friday, July 12th 2019 @ 2:45pm with Military Honors.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 11, 2019