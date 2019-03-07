|
Samuel P. Anguiano
Simi Valley, CA
Mr. Samuel P. Anguiano, 82, of Simi Valley, passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2019. Samuel was a resident of Ventura County for 82 years where he worked as a truck driver for S.P. Milling for over 30 years.
He enjoyed being around all of his family and friends. He was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed farming his walnut orchard and working in his garden. He always stayed busy with yard work, repairs and projects;he also enjoyed fishing, watching sports, especially Angels baseball.
Samuel is survived by his wife Celia of sixty years, his five children: Samuel Jr., Gary (Norma), Andy(Dee), Antonia Vandervate (Steve), Elizabeth Arant (Gary); grandchildren: Daniel, Francisco, Eva, Emily, Marcus, Ella, Erik, Chris, Elena and Adam Vandervate;great-grandchildren: Issac, Talia and sisters Irene Hernandez, Jenny Real, Tenchi Anguiano and brother Ernie Anguiano and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a rosary at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., with a funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019