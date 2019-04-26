|
Samuel William Merrill Sr.
Oxnard, CA
Samuel William Merrill Sr., was called to the Lord, on April 14, 2019, surrounded by his family; he was 92.
Samuel Merrill was born on March 27, 1927 in Oxnard, CA. He served in the US Army during WWII as part of the European front stationed in Germany. Upon return from the war, Sam took up construction where he retired as a carpenter from Point Mugu Naval Air Station in 1975. Sam embarked on his own construction business, known as Handyman Sam, serving the communities throughout Ventura County from 1978 to 1995. Sam remained most of his life in Ventura and LA County.
Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Cota Merrill, his first wife, Beatrice; his brothers, Raymond, Joaquin, Gilbert, Robert, Richard, Fernando, George and sister, Agnes.
Samuel is survived by his wife, Sally, his sister, Mary Ross, children, Elizabeth Cervantes (Salvador), Samuel Merrill Jr. (Janet), Donald Merrill (MiYoung), and Susan Kaurloto (Russell). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amber Merrill, Samuel Merrill III (Shari), Paul Cervantes (Suzy), Katie Cervantes (Cris Yzaguirre), Colin and Connor Taylor, Christie Kaiser, Emmanuel Merrill, Christopher Zamora (Kayla), and Daniel Merrill. He is survived by his great grandchildren, Miranda Merrill, Marissa Gonzalez, Vanessa Cervantes, Bianca Yzaguirre, Emmi Baker, Harper Zamora, and Fynn Merrill.
You can measure a man by how much he lends a helping hand to others and Sam was that man. He was always helping his family, friends and neighbors. He loved and enjoyed his fruit and vegetable gardens, the outdoors, fishing and boating and was an avid sportsman; watching UCLA football, Dodger baseball and Laker basketball, Sunday BBQs and playing poker - a true Angelino. He also enjoyed working with wood and was often found in his workshop building something special for his family and friends. He taught all of his children and grandchildren to appreciate the beauty of nature and to enjoy life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Samuel Merrill's name to Senior Concerns to support the Meals on Wheels program, 401 Hodencamp Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, seniorconcerns.org. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Margolis and Buena Vista Hospice, Thousand Oaks, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 26, 2019