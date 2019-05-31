|
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Bowers
- - born on July 15th, 1947, passed away peacefully at home on May 21st, 2019, after a 2 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Bowers; sons, Jason and Cody Bowers; grandchildren Irelyn, Jaden, and Jacob Bowers; daughter-in-law Jami Bowers; sister Marlene Joseph; brother Garland McIntosh; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Delbert "Chief" and Grace McIntosh; sisters Karen Kee and Carla Gilmour; and brother Gary McIntosh. Sandy was the eldest of 6 children born to Chief and Grace McIntosh of Camarillo.
Sandy graduated from Camarillo High School in 1965 and began working in the banking industry. She worked for banks in Ventura and Camarillo before transferring to Security Pacific National Bank in Ojai. In 1976, she began working in the business office at Ojai Valley School where she worked up until 2019.
Sandy loved being active and outdoors, especially at the beach or in the mountains. She enjoyed taking walks, hiking, 4x4ing, and all things nature had to offer. What she loved most though was her family, and spending time with them. Sandy and Steve raised their sons in Ojai, never missing an opportunity to support them in any activity. They also enjoyed many vacations together.
Sandy's door was always open to anyone, and many neighbor children thought of her as a mother figure as well. She has a special way of making others feel comfortable, welcomed, and loved. She was the rock of her family, always keeping things organized, and putting other's wants and needs before her own up until the day she passed. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, and patient woman who truly was beautiful inside and out.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ojai sometime over the summer.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 31, 2019